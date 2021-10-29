QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce sales of $70.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $71.00 million. QCR reported sales of $75.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $270.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCRH traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $870.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.