Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

NYSE XM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion and a PE ratio of -30.30.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

