Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

QTRX opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.50. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,817 shares of company stock worth $905,440 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,174.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

