Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 408.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $193.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $132.27 and a 52-week high of $195.37.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

