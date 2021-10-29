Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,035 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,159.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 368,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42,558.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,225,000 after buying an additional 352,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 669.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,967,000 after buying an additional 271,225 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,892,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 380.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 112,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $154.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

