Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,858,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,757,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.