Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $165,000 Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 68.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $21,750,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $10,464,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $10,009,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 993,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 465,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $79.74 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

