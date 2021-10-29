Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 343.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of BELLUS Health worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

