Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3,172.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDX opened at $56.87 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.