Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of VirnetX worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

VHC opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $265.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.48.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 66,841.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

