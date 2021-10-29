Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Short Interest Update

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QCAAF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Quinsam Capital has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Get Quinsam Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.