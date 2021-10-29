Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 485,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 280,885 shares of company stock valued at $689,475. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Qumu worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QUMU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

