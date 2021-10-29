Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of RAIN opened at $15.47 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.96.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 392,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

