Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) were down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 269,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RANI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

