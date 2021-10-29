Raymond James Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $32.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.13.

AR opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $23,045,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

