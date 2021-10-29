Raymond James Cuts SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $63.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $43.20. 4,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,190. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

