Raymond James Downgrades Capital Power (TSE:CPX) to Hold

Raymond James lowered shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$49.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.05.

TSE:CPX opened at C$40.68 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$45.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

