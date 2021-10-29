Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issues Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

RJF stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $103.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.