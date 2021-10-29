Raymond James Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $60.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of CLR opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Continental Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Continental Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

