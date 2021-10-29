Raymond James Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$4.75

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CWEGF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.21.

CWEGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 23,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,629. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

