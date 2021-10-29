Raymond James Raises Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $22.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $919.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

