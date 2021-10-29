Raymond James Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $38.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of NOG opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 68,576.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 68,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

