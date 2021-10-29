Raymond James Weighs in on Hydro One Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.23.

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.49 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$26.38 and a 1 year high of C$32.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

