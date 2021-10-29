Raze Network (RAZE) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $559,628.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,139.68 or 0.99834562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.55 or 0.07022338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00023251 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.