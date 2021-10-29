Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Qualtrics International (XM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Qualtrics International (NYSE: XM):

10/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $39.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE XM opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

