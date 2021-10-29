Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCHG. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,759,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCHG stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Recharge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

