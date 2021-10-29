Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

