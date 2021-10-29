Redcentric (LON:RCN) Price Target Cut to GBX 175

Redcentric (LON:RCN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Redcentric stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £198.37 million and a PE ratio of 21.53. Redcentric has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.98.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

