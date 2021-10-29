Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,128 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $320,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $625.75. 3,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $624.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

