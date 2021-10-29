Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target raised by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of RF opened at $23.74 on Monday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Regions Financial by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 227,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 149,413 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 59,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 947,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 228,728 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

