Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $146.95. 12,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,121. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

