Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLWF opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

