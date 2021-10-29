Remark Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 25,956 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 631% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,551 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Remark alerts:

Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.97. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 145,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Remark by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 123,134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $4,539,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.