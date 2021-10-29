Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,273,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.58% of Acacia Research worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 495,595 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Acacia Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $278.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

