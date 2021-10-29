Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,549,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,792,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $60.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.74.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

