Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 262,388 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,388 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,289,000 after buying an additional 148,031 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 141,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

NSA opened at $62.61 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

