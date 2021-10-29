RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.16. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,212,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.