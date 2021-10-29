Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.910 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.86-$2.91 EPS.

RGEN stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.50. 564,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,027. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

