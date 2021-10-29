Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.910 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.86-$2.91 EPS.
RGEN stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.50. 564,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,027. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
