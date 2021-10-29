Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

NASDAQ FRBK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 192,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,654. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Republic First Bancorp worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

