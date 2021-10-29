Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $174,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.11. 23,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,331. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

