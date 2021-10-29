Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.24 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

