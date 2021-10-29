Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 34.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

