Restaurant Brands International Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

