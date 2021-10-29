Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.59.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

