Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$71.00 price target on the stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$79.79.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$70.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.33. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$67.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

