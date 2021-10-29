Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) & Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 10.16 -$48.29 million ($0.43) -2.56 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million N/A N/A

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 281.82%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -236.69% -56.52% -37.49% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71%

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its products include Zevalin, Evomela, and Marqibo. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

