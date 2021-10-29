Reviewing Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kubient and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and Triple P’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 14.37 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kubient.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kubient and Triple P, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.01%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Triple P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triple P beats Kubient on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server, information and communication networks. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

