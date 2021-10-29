Revolution Populi (RVP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $803,842.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $101.18 million and $803,842.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00051348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00229473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

