RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Down 1%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s stock price fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €15.72 ($18.49) and last traded at €15.72 ($18.49). 418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.88 ($18.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.71.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

