Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.170 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,057. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $787.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ribbon Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.